Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,782 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,766,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

