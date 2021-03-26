Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,679 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

