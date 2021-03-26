Guider Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $940.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $26,341.86 and approximately $940.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

