Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, an increase of 17,356.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GUKYF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

