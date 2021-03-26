GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.82

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.82 and last traded at $217.82, with a volume of 40991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.25.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 780,324 shares of company stock worth $8,704,236. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,082,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

