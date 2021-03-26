GXChain (GXC) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $66.82 million and $22.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000972 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,098,485 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

