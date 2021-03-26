HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

