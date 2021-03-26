Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.58 ($24.22).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €18.88 ($22.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €10.81 ($12.72) and a 1-year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.