Hammerson (HMSNF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hammerson (OTCMKTS: HMSNF):

3/26/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/23/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/18/2021 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2021 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HMSNF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.