Handshake (HNS) Hits Market Cap of $116.91 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $116.91 million and $654,069.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.73 or 0.03091037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00336697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.24 or 0.00925863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00410467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00371322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00241751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00021592 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 364,521,542 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

