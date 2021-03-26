HAPI (HAPI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.82 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $818,125.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.58 or 0.00231188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

