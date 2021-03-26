Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 7,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 112,875 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $28.75.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,323,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.