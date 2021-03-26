Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.31. Harpoon Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 3,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $641.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.