Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.02

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 12478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

