Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 279,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,296,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

HRVSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

