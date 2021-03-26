Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $203.18 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $14.39 or 0.00026739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,829.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.38 or 0.03088234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00336513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.01 or 0.00925158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00408820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.18 or 0.00371878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00241713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,116,236 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

