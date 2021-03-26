Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $39,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

