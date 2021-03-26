Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.60% of Haynes International worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Haynes International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

