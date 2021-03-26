HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of HCA Healthcare worth $344,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

