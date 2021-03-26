Head to Head Analysis: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 KDDI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than KDDI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and KDDI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $419.06 million 2.67 -$70.90 million N/A N/A KDDI $48.18 billion 1.58 $5.89 billion $1.27 13.04

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KDDI pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 8.74% 24.70% 19.49% KDDI 12.78% 13.56% 6.91%

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats KDDI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

