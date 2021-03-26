Head to Head Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) versus Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50% Conifer -5.79% -21.69% -3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.50 $47.15 million N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.39 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -2.26

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Conifer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services, which include commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,200 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

