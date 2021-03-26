Head to Head Review: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 4.48 $54.64 million $5.52 15.58 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 2.60 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.15%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31% Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.26% N/A N/A

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

