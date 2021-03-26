Headinvest LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 141,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

