Headinvest LLC Buys 6,946 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

