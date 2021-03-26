Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 276,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.38 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

