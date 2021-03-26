Headinvest LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

