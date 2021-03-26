Headinvest LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.24.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

