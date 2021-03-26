HedgeTrade Price Up 3.3% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $458.28 million and approximately $62,307.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00035539 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007808 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015552 BTC.

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

