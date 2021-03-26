Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Hegic token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $102.93 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.05 or 0.00830995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

