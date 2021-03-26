HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,751.64 and $69.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.