Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.60

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.60 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 416.50 ($5.44). Helical shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 32,259 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £484.52 million and a P/E ratio of 34.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

