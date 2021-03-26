Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Helios Technologies worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

