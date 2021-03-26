Hellenic Coin Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00004228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $161.71 million and $213,757.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00337069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.