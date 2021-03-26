HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $284.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $284.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,419.03 or 0.99726063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00075396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003867 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,191,526 coins and its circulating supply is 261,056,376 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

