Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stake Decreased by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for 9.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned 2.26% of Herc worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.81. 3,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.