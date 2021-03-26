HeroNode (HER) Price Down 68.6% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 68.6% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $189,445.69 and approximately $51.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

