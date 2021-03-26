HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. IGM Biosciences makes up approximately 0.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGMS traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

