HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,426,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 11,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,565. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.