HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Athira Pharma makes up about 0.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Athira Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

ATHA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

