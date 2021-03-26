HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 4,151 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000.

BATS INDA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 4,529,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

