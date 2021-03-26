HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $12,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

