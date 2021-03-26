HighVista Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 276,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 32,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

