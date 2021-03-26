HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $641,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 5,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,989. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710 over the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

