Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.92. Hill International shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 213,909 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

