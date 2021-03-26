Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Position Cut by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hilltop makes up about 2.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Hilltop worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

HTH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

