HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,131.12

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.12 ($14.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.48). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($15.48), with a volume of 562,279 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 41.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.12.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

