Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.