Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.
NYSE:HON opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
