Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRZN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.19 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

