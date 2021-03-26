Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.