HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €76.30 ($89.76) and last traded at €77.70 ($91.41). Approximately 27,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.70 ($92.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.79.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

